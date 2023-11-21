HELPING HANDS

According to the Hays County Food Bank, one out of every seven people in the greater Hays area experience food insecurity. A term defined by the United States Department of Agriculture, food insecurity describes the lack of access, at times, to enough food to sustain an active, healthy life. A report released by Feeding America in 2020 stated that 14.8% of children under 18 in Hays County qualify as food insecure.

As Thanksgiving nears, many people on Facebook have been sharing a list of desirable and essential supplies that people can donate to area food banks. The list, originally posted by Tricia Anne Meyer from Florida, includes items that people often don’t think about when donating. For example, item number one in the donation list is Kraft Mac and Cheese in the box, which Meyer said, “They can rarely use it because it needs milk and butter, which is hard to get from regular food banks.” Meyer’s list also contained boxed milk, cooking oil, tea bags, coffee, spices, sugar and flour, fresh produce donated by farmers and grocery stores, dishwashing detergent and bread.

“They get lots of peanut butter and jelly,” Meyer wrote, “but usually not sandwich bread.”

Hays County Food Bank’s Development and Communications Manager Iris Tate agreed that Meyer’s Facebook post is a comprehensive list to share and consider when donating.

“We can really relate to the needs,” Tate said. “Something else I would like to highlight is donating pop-top cans. This makes it easier on unsheltered individuals who do not have steady access to a kitchen or fridge.

Other food items of particular high demand for the Hays County Food Bank include high protein foods such as tuna, salmon, canned chili, canned soup, canned meats, protein bars and electrolyte packs.

“That way we can ensure they are getting enough protein on the day to day,” Tate said.

Another high-need item at the food bank is baby formula.

“We have mothers who attend our public food distributions and can pick up their babies’ food at the same time,” Tate said.

As always, please don’t donate unlabeled or damaged cans.

The Feeding America report wrote that 30,648 Hays County residents experience food insecurity. Donating food, money or time to the Hays County Food Bank will make a huge difference in the lives of these families during the holiday season and for the rest of the year to come. To donate to the Hays County Food Bank, visit their website at haysfoodbank. org/donate/.

Hays County Food Bank distributions are available on Monday at the Hays County Food Bank, 220 Herndon St., from 4 to 6 p.m. (drivethrough) and on Tuesday in Kyle at the St. Anthony Catholic Church, 801 Burleson, from 12 to 12:45 p.m. (walk up). In Wimberley, there is a first Wednesday of the month only distribution at Cypress Creek Church, 211 Stillwater, from 5 to 5:45 p.m. (drive through). Buda hosts a Thursday drivethrough distribution at Buda City Park, 204 San Antonio St. from 12 to 12:45 p.m.

Central Texas Food Bank Mobile Pantry serves the Kyle ACC Hays Campus at 1200 Kohlers Crossing on the third Friday and first Saturday of the month from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Check centraltexasfoodbank. org to confirm.

Here is the full list from Tricia Anne Meyer’s Facebook post: 1. Everyone donates Kraft Mac and Cheese in the box. They can rarely use it because it needs milk and butter which is hard to get from regular food banks.

2. Boxed milk is a treasure, as kids need it for cereal which they also get a lot of.

3. Everyone donates pasta sauce and spaghetti noodles.

4. They cannot eat all the awesome canned veggies and soup unless you put a can opener in too or buy pop tops.

5. Oil is a luxury but needed for Rice a-Roni which they also get a lot of.

6. Spices or salt and pepper would be a real Christmas gift.

7. Tea bags and coffee make them feel like you care.

8. Sugar and flour are treats.

9. They fawn over fresh produce donated by farmers and grocery stores.

10. Seeds are cool in Spring and Summer because growing can be easy for some. 11. They rarely get fresh meat.

12. Tuna and crackers make a good lunch.

13. Hamburger Helper goes nowhere without ground beef.

14. They get lots of peanut butter and jelly but usually not sandwich bread.

15. Butter or margarine is nice too.

16. Eggs are a real commodity.

17. Cake mix and frosting makes it possible to make a child’s birthday cake.

18. Dishwashing detergent is very expensive and is always appreciated.

19. Feminine hygiene products are a luxury and women will cry over that.

20. Everyone loves Stove Top Stuffing.