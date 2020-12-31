Heritage Association donates $5,000 to San Marcos Public Library

The City of San Marcos Public Library recently received a $5,000 donation from the Heritage Association of San Marcos to benefit the new library’s San Marcos and Hays County Local History Archives.

“We’re thankful for our continued partnership with the Heritage Association and for their generous donation toward the expansion and upkeep of our historical archives,” said Library Director Diane Insley.

The Heritage Association is a nonprofit organization that supports the preservation of buildings, historical sites and archives. They also perpetuate traditions that beautify and enrich the community life of San Marcos.

Construction on the $15.6 million public library expansion project is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2021. The San Marcos Public Library was built into a 27,000 square feet, single-story building in January 1994.

The library expansion adds 28,000 square feet to the existing 27,000 square feet and is to be completed in early 2021. The new expansion includes modernized spaces, including a teen reading room, makerspace, technology hub, and an enclosed children’s area. It will also include study rooms, conference rooms and a large meeting room that will seat up to 240 people.