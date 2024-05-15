Heritage Association hosting lecture on ‘How to Preserve Your Historic House with Style’

The Heritage Association holds a quarterly lecture series called the History Happy Hour, and the public is invited. This Thursday, May 16, the topic will be “How to Preserve Your Historic House with Style,” with the guest speaker being Dr. Peter Dedich, architectural historian at Texas State. It will be held in the Garden Room at the Price Center located at 222 West San Antonio Street in San Marcos from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Enjoy wine and homemade appetizers starting at 4:30 p.m. followed by the lecture and a discussion session led by noted local architect Jeff Kester.

For reservations text 512787-6294. Attendance is free, but donations are appreciated.