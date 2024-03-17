Heritage Association of San Marcos to host 3rd Annual Easter Egg Hunt on March 23

“We want this to be an Easter Egg Hunt on steroids,” said Brian Olson, who is chairing the Easter Egg Hunt committee along with Allison Hardy for the Heritage Association of San Marcos. “It is not just candy. We get sponsors for the event, so we can purchase nice toys and prizes like fishing poles and tackle boxes, bicycles and rafts. It is mainly toys and activities people can do outside.”

The 3rd Annual Easter Egg Hunt in Veramendi Plaza Park will be the weekend before Easter on Saturday, March 23 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Last year’s rainout on Easter led to the decision to move the event forward a week. That way, if rain comes falling again, it could be bumped back to Easter weekend. The Easter Egg Hunt is free and open to the public, and it is ideal for children ages two through 10 years old. However, there will be park activities planned for all ages.

But this event is about more than just the hunt as well.

“A lot of people don’t know what the Heritage Association of San Marcos is or Veramendi Park,” Olson said. “This is an opportunity for HASM to showcase the park that we have taken care of for decades. The park is also the home to some of the most important historical homes in San Marcos, so this is a chance to introduce that history to the children of San Marcos.”

Even though there is more to Easter than hunting eggs, there will be plenty of that too. The Easter eggs will contain candy, raffle tickets and prizes. The event will feature a live tortoise on site, face painting, friendship bracelets, origami, games, a costumed bunny for photo ops and more. Hot dogs, soft drinks and cookies will be available to purchase for a picnic in the park. Children must be accompanied by adults. Register www.Heritage-SanMarcos.org.