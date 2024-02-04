The Heritage Association of San Marcos Spring 2024 Events

Laissez les bon temps rouler! On Thursday, February 8, 2024, from 5-7pm in the iconic Hays County Court House on the square, the Heritage Association of San Marcos will proudly host the 1st Mardi Gras Happy Hour and Silent Auction to celebrate our town and the Mistick Krewe of Okeanos parade. Our diverse culture and small town family spirit brings San Marcos together like no other hill country riverside city.

Too all of our sponsors including La Cima, Palmer’s, Cody’s, Gary Germer, Community Impact, Air One Heating & Air Conditioning, to name a few, we offer our sincere thanks for your deep pocket contributions. We appreciate that you have supported our efforts which, in turn, support the local San Marcos community.

No sooner will we pack up the masks and beads, Heritage will be hosting our 3rd Annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 23, 2024 between 11am-1pm in Veramendi Plaza Park. It’s free and open to the public. Register your young hunters, ages 2-12 years old, at www.Heritage- SanMarcos.org. Kids of all ages will have plenty to do. We’ll provide arts & crafts, games, face painting, a live roaming tortoise, a walking- talking bunny, raffle prizes, a food pavilion, fire truck to tour, and much more. It’s only a 2-hour event but it’ll be packed with family fun! Arrive early so you don’t miss the hunt with some eggs stuffed with raffle tickets. It starts promptly at 11:30 and it’s over when the eggs are gone.

Come back on Wednesday, April 3, 2024 at 11am for the re-opening of our long awaited return of Cottage Kitchen Lunches for only $10 per person. This 40-year tradition is well remembered as the best place in town to get a hearty meal with a healthy dose of community friendly hugs.

Then on May 4th and 5th, get your tickets for the 47th Annual Historic Tour of Homes. Plan to attend another stellar event with true southern hospitality. No other historic preservation group provides the level of fine cuisine in stately homes and gardens quite like the Heritage Association of San Marcos. If you would like to discuss the possibility of including your historic home in this year’s home tour, call Cathy Dillon, Co-Chair, at (512)787-6294. The 50th Anniversary of HASM is in 2025 so there is no telling what the Tour of Homes will unfold next year!

All of these events enrich our community and continue the traditions that San Marcos so dearly treasures. Without the support from our generous sponsors, HASM could not create these projects. One of our most critical (and costly) projects is the restoration of the Charles S. Cock House Museum. It will be completely restored just in time for the Easter Egg Hunt and we hope visitors will take time to tour it. Erected in 1867, this modest vernacular Greek Revival structure is the oldest remaining residential building in San Marcos.

HASM is a small, community- based non-profit with meager resources. We have humble budgets, use only volunteer labor, and operate locally. Our fundraising campaign is currently underway for 2024. We are reaching out to public and private sectors.

Please make a contribution of any amount to support our mission by contacting Brian Olson, Director at Large, at 512-393-9661 or BOLSON@ mypremiercuts. com.