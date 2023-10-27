Heritage Association will plant tree to honor late community leader

The Heritage Association of San Marcos will celebrate Texas Arbor Day On Friday, Nov. 3 by planting a tree in Veramendi Plaza Park to honor the legacy of Ruben E. Garza, recipient of the 2023 Heritage Arbor Day Award.

This event begins at 5 p.m. in Veramendi Plaza Park, 400. E. Hopkins St., and is open to the public. In case of rain, the event will be held in Room 1 of the San Marcos Activity Center, 501 E. Hopkins St.

The Heritage Arbor Day event was established by the Riverwalk Park Committee of the Heritage Association of San Marcos in 1979 to recognize a deceased member who made outstanding contributions to the enhancement of life in the community.

When Ruben Garza passed away in December 2022, San Marcos truly lost a trailblazer, according to association officials.

A native of McAllen, Garza came to San Marcos in 1980 to attend then Southwest Texas State University. He graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in political science. After graduation, he worked for State Sen. Gonzalo Barrientos and the Texas General Land Office.

His commitment to the community led him back to San Marcos to serve as executive director of the Southside Community Center.

In his 36 years at Southside, Garza developed a summer work camp that improved the homes of over 800 San Marcos residents, oversaw the development of affordable senior housing, and coordinated countless Thanksgiving dinners for thousands every year. In addition to his professional commitment to the community, he spent much of his personal time serving others at many different levels. Ruben served as the first Hispanic president of the San Marcos CISD and as a founding member of the San Marcos Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. He mentored countless youth (among those being Daniel Guerrero, former mayor of San Marcos) and touched the lives of so many with his generosity. He was devoted to the homeless, needy and those who fell on hard times, tending to them in both material and spiritually enriching ways.

Like so many planted Arbor Day trees, the legacy of Ruben Garza is well-rooted and will continue to grow because of his passion for life and a commitment to create a canopy of love above his community, Heritage officials stated.