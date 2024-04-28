Heritage Home Tour to highlight Wonder World cabin

Lest anyone think that Wonder World Park is some sort of recent establishment with a slightly schmaltzy name, think again, because this is actually one of the most historic nature tourism destinations and oldest enduring business names in Texas.

The cave itself dates back to an ancient earthquake along the Balcones fault line. Its entrance was accidentally discovered in 1893 and word spread. By 1903, it had lured so many adventure seekers that a cabin/ticket office was erected to cover its entrance.

The cabin was called the Bevers House, named for the ex-cowboy who first discovered the cave beneath. That little house still stands, with most of its original bricks and its distinctive architectural style, as an enduring testament to the area’s rich heritage. Through the years its purpose has evolved, and since other buildings have grown up around it, it’s easy to miss. But in your mind’s eye, step back to 1893 and picture this: It was winter and very cold when newly-married Mark A. Bevers set about to drill for water next to the home he was building for his bride, Elizabeth Burleson Bevers. As he used his mule to lift a drill bit, the cable broke and the bit dropped some 110 feet down into the hole, they feared lost forever. But the next morning, among the rocks and cactuses, Elizabeth noticed water vapor rising from a large crevice. Together they rolled aside a large boulder, which exposed an opening, and it didn’t take her brave husband long to crawl into his new “Bever Cave” and find the drill.

Their discovery was destined to become Texas’ first commercial show cave, and in fact, is still the only earthquake-formed show cave in the entire country (others are water- formed). There is scant record of what became of Mr. and Mrs. Bevers, but it’s likely that their discovery was profitable. Early 1900’s tourists entered the Bevers House to buy tickets for $.10 each and then descend into the cave by candlelight. In fact, to this day there are smoke smudges on various ceiling areas. There were tales of hidden gold, Indians and Spaniards, Prohibition bootleggers and the ability to go “clear to the bottom” where one can look into what we now know as the Edwards Aquifer.

In 1916, tourism pioneer A.B.Rodgers purchased the property for $50 and a gray horse, then spent the rest of his life developing his “Wonder Cave” and its sister attraction Aquarena Springs. Among Rodgers’ early embellishments, following the installation of electric lights and safe walkways, were a medicine show and a “tent of many colors” housing exotic dancers and a South American anteater.

Rodgers, and later his son Paul, operated the attraction until it was purchased by TJ Mostyn in 1956. Wonder World has remained in that latter family ever since, under the stewardship and dedication of Buddy Mostyn and now his daughter Kristin Williams. It was the Mostyns who upgraded the park’s other features, which today include animal encounters in a wildlife park, an open-air train, observation tower, anti-gravity house and perhaps the most irresistible gift shop in San Marcos.

Meanwhile, the little Bevers cabin has seen various uses and renovations. It was the park’s original gift shop, later used by Mrs. Rodgers to entertain her Friday night bridge club. It is now used as an event rental / birthday party space since, as park neighbors can attest, the place captivates children and is constantly thronged with them.

Wonder World Cave received a Recorded Texas Historic Landmark designation in 1972. As of its recent 120th anniversary, over a million guests had come to glimpse the world that exists beneath us.

On May 4 and 5, guests taking the Heritage Home Tour will be able to do the same. Not only will they learn some great history, they’ll be treated to ice cream, a trip to the top of its tower to see the Historic District and the Balcones Fault from above, and discounted tickets to return for a full park adventure. wonderworldpark.com.

Heritage Home Tour 2024 is on May 4 & 5, from 11am-4pm. Advance tickets are $25, available at the Chamber of Commerce, or online at www. heritagesanmarcos.org. The self-guided tour begins at the b newly renovated Cock House Museum, 400 E. Hopkins, where tickets will be exchanged for a handstamp and tour materials. Breakfast pastries and an old-fashioned bake sale will start the tour.

Tickets at the door $30, children and docents halfprice. All proceeds support historic preservation.