Highway closure is this weekend

Crews will be installing concrete for the FM 110 bridge near the airport and will need to close Highway 21.

The closure will begin at 8:00pm on Sunday, May 21 and reopen at 5:00am on Monday, May 22.

Users will still be able to access the airport via Yarrington. If you attempt access from Highway 80, you will be asked to follow the detour below to access from the north.

Alert officers on-site that you need to access the airport and they should allow you through. Please use caution when navigating the construction area.