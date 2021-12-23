Hill Country Freethinkers Association donates $10K to Community Action

All vaccinated and boosted, the Hill Country Freethinkers Association, along with Santa, chose Winter Solstice as the day to deliver the HCFA annual donation, a check for $10,000 to Community Action Inc. of Central Texas. Carole Belver, the Executive Director of the agency, was on hand to receive the donation, which will be used to bolster the agency’s long-term family planning resources, particularly vasectomies.

HCFA is an educational, charitable, and social organization established in the greater San Marcos area nine years ago. It traces its origin to Freethinking German immigrants who came to the Texas Hill Country between 1840 and 1860 seeking freedom from political and religious oppression. The group meets monthly to discuss topics such as Freethought as a philosophical life-stance, humanism, ethics, politics, science, psychology, philosophy, and religion. During the pandemic, it has met by Zoom and been able to invite and interview guests regarding topics of special interest.

HCFA charitable activities have included providing meals at the Southside Community Center shelter, sponsoring educational events with other organizations in the area, underwriting the weekly radio program Freethought Radio on KZSM Community Radio, and making donations to local charitable organizations such as School Fuel and the Hays County Food Bank, among many others.

Submitted by Hill Country Freethinkers Association