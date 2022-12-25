Hill Country Freethinkers Association donates to Friends of the Library

Hill Country Freethinkers Association’s Santa showed up this week at the San Marcos Public Library to donate $3,500 to Friends of the Library. Library Director Diane Insley greeted HCFA members and received the donation. In keeping with Freethinker values and the efforts of the American Library Association’s Office for Intellectual Freedom, the donation is earmarked for the purchase of banned, restricted, or censored books.

HCFA is an educational, charitable, and social organization established in the greater San Marcos area about 10 years ago. It traces its origin to Freethinking German immigrants who came to the Texas Hill Country between 1840 and 1860 seeking freedom from political and religious tyranny. The group meets monthly to discuss topics such as Freethought as a philosophical life-stance, ethics, humanism, science, psychology, philosophy, and religion. Its charitable activities have included providing meals at the Southside Community Center shelter, sponsoring educational events with other organizations in the area, and making donations to local charitable organizations such as School Fuel and the Hays County Food Bank.

Submitted by Hill Country Freethinkers Association