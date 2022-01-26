Hill Country MHDD receives certification

Hill Country Mental Health & Developmental Disabilities Centers (HCMHDD) recently announced that it has been certified as a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC).

With this certification, HCMHDDC will be able to provide improved access to care, coordination of care with community partners and improve the quality of care provided throughout its 19-county service area.

“The State of Texas began a CCBHC initiative in 2015 when it was awarded a Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) Certified Behavioral Health Clinic planning grant,” said Landon Sturdivant, HCMHDDC’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer.

For the certification, the CCBHC focuses on requirements such as staffing, availability and accessibility of services and organizational authority.

Following much preparation, HCMHDDC submitted the certification application in November of 2020. From that time on to December of 2021, HCMHDDC worked with the Texas Health and Human Services Commission to demonstrate its accomplishments in meeting the CCBHC certification requirements.

On Dec. 29, 2021, HCMHDDC officially received the notification from CCBHC that they had received the certification.

“I am very excited about this model of care,” said Dr. Ashlee Miller, HCMHDDC’s Director of Behavioral Health Services, “Not only will we have greater flexibility and incentives to deliver holistic, coordinated care, but this model allows providers more freedom to deliver services that the individual or family in services deems most valuable. Our goal is to make sure each person that wants to receive our services, gets their needs identified right away and we take immediate action towards their path of recovery.”

Moving forward with the certification, HCMHDDC has a vision making sure programs and services are:

Person-centered with the strengths and the needs of the child, family, or adult determining the types of services and supports provided.

Culturally and linguistically sensitive with agencies, programs, and services that reflect the cultural, racial, ethnic and linguistic differences of the populations they serve.

Delivered in a flexible manner, where possible, to meet the needs of each child, family, or adult close to their community.

For more information regarding Hill Country Mental Health and Developmental Disabilities Centers, which is located at 1200 North Bishop Street in San Marcos, visit www.hillcountry.org/