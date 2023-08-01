Hispanic Heritage Exhibition Walk set

Centro Cultural Hispano de San Marcos and LULAC #654 are preparing for the 2023 Hispanic Heritage Exhibition Walk in San Marcos.

The walk is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16, kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month.

Organizers said they are reaching out to invite the public to participate in celebrating the diversity of heritage found in this community of peoples from all over Latin America. According to organizers, the turnout last year was excellent and they are hoping to better that in 2023.

'We appreciate your participation as that reflects the importance we place on a person regardless of where they are from. It takes all of us to make our community the great place it is,' organizers stated in a press release announcing the upcoming event.

Starting at 10 a.m., the walk will begin at Centro Cultural Hispano de San Marcos. From here, walkers will head up South LBJ, culminating at the Hays County Historic Courthouse where participants will find music, food and vendors.

The event will end at about 3 p.m. Proceeds raised during the event will assist in the granting of scholarships to local students to further their education.