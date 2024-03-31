Historic Chas. S. Cock House to resume luncheons

After being closed since the pandemic and then undergoing restoration, this 1867 home of an early San Marcos mayor will reopen this week. Its first event will be a public luncheon on Wednesday April 3, from 11-1 p.m. Tickets at the door are $10. The iconic house at 400 E. Hopkins and its surrounding park, operated by the Heritage Association, will also be the first stop in the self-guided Heritage Home Tour May 4-5, where an old-fashioned bake sale will be featured. Tickets for the Tour are $25 in advance online or at the Chamber of Commerce. www.heritagesanmarcos.org. Photos courtesy of HASM