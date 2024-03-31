Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Historic Chas. S. Cock House to resume luncheons
Historic Chas. S. Cock House to resume luncheons

Historic Chas. S. Cock House to resume luncheons

Sun, 03/31/2024 - 5:00am
Sunday, March 31, 2024

After being closed since the pandemic and then undergoing restoration, this 1867 home of an early San Marcos mayor will reopen this week. Its first event will be a public luncheon on Wednesday April 3, from 11-1 p.m. Tickets at the door are $10. The iconic house at 400 E. Hopkins and its surrounding park, operated by the Heritage Association, will also be the first stop in the self-guided Heritage Home Tour May 4-5, where an old-fashioned bake sale will be featured. Tickets for the Tour are $25 in advance online or at the Chamber of Commerce. www.heritagesanmarcos.org. Photos courtesy of HASM

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2024