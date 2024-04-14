Historic D-Day aircraft returns to Normandy from San Marcos for 80th anniversary

'That's All, Brother,' the iconic C-47 aircraft that led the Allied invasion of Normandy on D-Day, June 6, 1944, is set to make a historic return to the shores of Normandy, France, for the 80th anniversary of the pivotal World War II operation. Sponsored in large part by the nonprofit organization 'Wings and Warriors' 501(c)3, this momentous event honors the bravery and sacrifice of those who fought and died for the freedoms we enjoy today.

As the lead aircraft in the airborne assault on D-Day, 'That's All, Brother' played a critical role in the success of Operation Overlord, which entailed 800 C-47 airplanes carrying 13,000 paratroopers from the 101st and 82nd Airborne Divisions behind enemy lines under the cover of darkness. Its return to Normandy symbolizes the indomitable spirit and unwavering resolve of the Allied forces who fought against tyranny and oppression.

'We are proud to play a part in the return of “That's All, Brother” to Normandy for the 80th anniversary of D-Day,' said Tim Scherer, Founder of Wings and Warriors. 'This historic aircraft embodies the courage and sacrifice of the men and women who served during World War II, and it is our privilege to ensure that its legacy continues to inspire future generations. None of this would be possible without the generosity of our donors who continue our mission of eradicating complex PTSD and suicide in our nation’s returning warriors and first responders.”

The journey of 'That's All, Brother' back to Normandy has been made possible through the dedicated efforts of the men and women of the Commemorative Air Force in collaboration with Wings and Warriors, and other generous donors. Through their support, the aircraft has been meticulously restored to its former glory, allowing it to soar through the skies again over Normandy, carrying with it the memories of those who served.

As the world marks the 80th anniversary of the D-Day invasion, the return of 'That's All, Brother' serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by so many for the cause of freedom. Through its presence in Normandy, we pay tribute to the courage and resilience of the Greatest Generation, ensuring their legacy endures for generations to come.

About the C-47A That’s All, Brother

That’s All, Brother was the C-47A troop carrier aircraft that led the main aerial invasion on D-Day, June 6, 1944, carrying 101st Airborne Division paratroopers into France during the D-Day invasion. The aircraft was named “That’s All, Brother” by the aircrew, who felt it was a fitting message to Adolf Hitler. Following D-Day, That’s All, Brother” served in Operation Dragoon, Operation Market Garden, the Relief of Bastogne, and Operation Varsity. After the War, the aircraft was sold as surplus, and its contribution to history was almost forgotten. In 2015, the Commemorative Air Force rescued the aircraft from a boneyard, completed a lengthy restoration, and returned it to its World War II configuration. In June 2019, the aircraft returned to England and France to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day (flying over Omaha Beach on June 6, 2019). The aircraft plans to return to Europe for the 80th anniversary of D-Day commemorations in June 2024. Visit www. thatsallbrother.org for more detailed information.

About the Commemorative Air Force

The Commemorative Air Force (CAF) is the world’s largest flying military aircraft museum. For more than 60 years, the CAF has been dedicated to Honoring American Military Aviation through flight, exhibition, education, and remembrance. Fulfilling its mission to Educate, Inspire, and Honor, the organization maintains airplanes in flying condition so that people can experience first-hand the sight and sound of the aircraft in flight. The CAF is a non-profit educational association with more than 11,000 members and a fleet of 180 vintage military aircraft distributed throughout America. For more information, visit www.CommemorativeAirForce. org.

About Wings and Warriors

Wings and Warriors is a 501c3 non-profit foundation established to support military, police, and first-responder suicide prevention. The mission of Wings and Warriors is to eradicate the complex PTSD and suicide in our nation’s returning warriors and first responders. Proceeds raised will benefit the brave men and women and their families who have given so much of themselves for the benefit of everyone else. For more information about That's All, Brother and the sponsorship by Wings and Warriors, please visit www.wingsandwarriors. org.