HISTORIC RENOVATION

Courthouse grounds getting needed facelift

Some may have noticed the heavy machinery, blocked entrances, and workers on the courthouse grounds.

Work began June 1 to demolish the uneven, cracked sidewalks, as well as preparing the dirt for new sod in the interior courthouse grounds. The work will continue through September.

Diamond Landscaping and Lawn Care and Meyers Concrete were awarded the bids for the work and have been working together to get the work done by the September deadline.

The annual Hispanic Heritage Exhibition Celebration and the Mermaid Capital of Texas Fest are both scheduled to take place in September on the courthouse grounds.

Hays County Commissioners Court Judge Ruben Becerra said, “As we have been blessed with an outpouring of community support of the numerous events on the courthouse grounds, we found it time to bring the long overdue repairs to the forefront.'

'The community will be the beneficiary of the great work that is now being done on the grounds,' Becerra said.

The judge's office spearheaded the effort last year and the Hays County Commissioners Court agreed to bring in a landscape architect, Vista Planning and Design, to survey the grounds and make recommendations on improvements.

Recommendations made by Vista Planning and Design were routed through to the Texas Historical Commission before any work began. Commissioner Ingalsbe was able to secure funding from the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone #5 for the improvements. Any questions regarding the status of parking, entrances or scheduling may be addressed to Anita Collins at the Office of the Hays County Judge.