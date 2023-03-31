Historical Commission seeks applications for historical markers

The window to submit a historical marker application to the Texas Historical Commission is currently open. Between now and May 15, local individuals or groups can apply. Each year, the Hays County Historical Commission works with those wishing to apply for a historical marker from the THC.

“These markers are visible reminders of the rich history of the State of Texas,' HCHC Chair Linda Coker, said. 'They also serve as a valuable aid for education and heritage tourism.”

Application forms are available on the state’s website, thc.texas.gov/ MarkerToolkit, which has all the needed information about the process, including the cost. The application deadline is May 15.

There are three types of marker applications available online:

• Recorded Texas Historical Landmarks (RTHL) – These are awarded to buildings and structures over 50 years old that are judged to be historically and architecturally significant. They help with the preservation of such buildings.

• Subject Markers – these deal with people and events. Most topics must date back 50 years, but historical events may be marked after 30 years. Individuals may be mentioned 10 years after their deaths.

• Historic Texas Cemetery Markers – To apply for a cemetery marker (basically a subject marker), a cemetery must first be designated as a Historic Texas Cemetery. The HCHC Cemetery Committee assists with this. Such markers help preserve small family cemeteries dotted around the county.

If approved, the markers are the property of the Texas Historical Commission, which began the program in 1962. Hays County currently has about 150 markers.

In addition to the cost of a historical marker, there is a non-refundable application fee of $100 used to fund the Undertold-Story Marker Program. Funds are intended to address historical gaps, promote diversity of topics, and proactively document significant underrepresented subjects or untold stories. The next application window for Undertold Story Markers will open in the fall of 2023.

For more information about Texas’s historical marker program, please visit thc.texas.gov or contact the HCHC’s Historical Marker Chair via email at jjgarr01@gmail. com, or by phone at (502)322-5216.