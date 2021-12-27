Historical district included in endangered places list

The many buildings and spaces that make up the Dunbar Historic District shed light on the past and further educate those who were not there to witness its history first-hand. Now more than ever, the preservation of the district and the structures within it is crucial.

Preservation Texas is the state’s largest private, nonprofit member-supported organization dedicated to protecting the historic resources of Texas. Recently the organization included the Dunbar Historic District on the 2021 Most Endangered Places list.

“Preservation is not about longing for the past or resisting progress. It’s about building on the past toward the future. Urban redevelopment and revitalization, defense of neighborhood integrity and authenticity of place are among the critical issues facing our community.” said Ryan Perkins, president of the Historic Preservation Commission. “Together, we should work quickly toward better public policy and protection of our irreplaceable historic resources.”

Previously, a community meeting was hosted regarding preservation efforts and the benefits of a National Register designation for the district.

According to Preservation Texas, “Repeated catastrophic flooding, changing demographics, and well-intentioned but physically destructive "redevelopment" efforts throughout the 20th century have resulted in a significant loss of historic resources.

The list includes other historic buildings around Texas such as Stephen F. Austin Elementary School in Wharton County and the Quanah City Park in Hardeman County.

The Preservation Texas went on to mention, “The work of saving these places is intensely local, but successful local efforts benefit immensely from regional and statewide partnerships and publicity. In this light, we end 2021 by calling your attention to eight endangered places of historic, architectural, and cultural value across Texas -- each one worthy of private and public preservation investment.”

For the complete list of the 2021 Most Endangered Places or for more information regarding Preservation Texas, visit www.preservationtexas.org/.