Hobson family gift is designed to provide nursing scholarship

William “Bill” Hobson and Loma Hobson have made a gift of $250,000 to Texas State University to establish a permanent endowed scholarship for students pursuing a nursing degree at the university.

The gift adds to the Hobsons’ all ready significant legacy as Texas State Heroes.

According to TXST officials, “heroes” are those individuals or organizations who have donated $1 million or more to the university.

It is the most prestigious honor bestowed on Texas State supporters.

The new scholarships will be awarded to undergraduate students accepted and enrolled in the St. David’s School of Nursing at Texas State’s Round Rock Campus who demonstrate financial need.

The Hobsons’ generosity has given many students the opportunity to become Bobcats.

The couple is also responsible for the William and Loma Hobson Endowment in Agricultural Science Research, a gift to fund scholarships for agricultural students, graduates of Sealy and Edna high schools, and a fellowship matching fund to support graduate researchers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Both are 1964 graduates of Texas State. Bill Hobson earned his B.S. in education majoring in speech pathology and audiology.

He is a member of Pi Kappa Alpha and was president of both his junior and senior class.

Loma Hobson earned her B.A. in English, was a member of the Strutters and is a member of Alpha Delta Pi.