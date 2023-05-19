Hofmann's Supply receives Texas Treasure business award

The Texas Historical Commission awarded Hofmann’s Supply with the Texas Treasure Business Award, an honor which has only been given to two other businesses in the community and is reserved for businesses over 50 years old. The award was presented by Mayor Jane Hughson and the San Marcos Chamber of Commerce.

Don Hofmann is the current owner of the establishment.

“My Dad, in ‘37, he was a welder, and he opened the welding and mechanic shop, and believe it or not they did some body work. They had a contract with the school district to service the school buses when they got dents in them. So, he was diversified. My uncle went to work for Dupont De Nemours during World War II as a paint chemist. He quit after the war,” Don Hofmann said. “He opened up Hofmann’s Paint, so he made his own brand of paint. He kept pestering my Dad. ‘You need to open up a paint store for me in San Marcos.’ So, my Dad did that, and customers would come back to the welding shop and try to buy paint, but he kept the doors locked. He’d say, ‘If these people would leave me alone, I could get my work done.’ He had a serious heart attack in 1959, and I was in the summer of my seventh grade. I was washing dishes for Roland Manske at Manske’s Grill. My Dad couldn’t work for months. They wouldn’t let him, so I went to work in this business in 1959. I’ve been here ever since.”

Don Hofmann’s son was instrumental in attaining this award for the business.

“The really cool part of this story is that their son Joel put this together and applied for this award. It takes a lot of work. He’s had some experience getting state historic markers. It took a lot of time,” San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce President Page Michel said.

Joel Hofmann was no stranger to the process. “Having Riley’s [Tavern], we applied for our historic marker in 2013, and I had to enlist the help of the Comal County Historic Commission. It was just a lot. This was fairly simple. I asked Jane [Hughson] and she sent me the link. Other than waiting, it was a fairly simple task,” Joel Hofmann said. “There’s been three generations that have worked here. My grandfather was across the street by Cheatham Street, then my Dad, then I worked here. My sister and my brother in law worked here. My wife works here. We’re just pitching in a little here and there to keep it alive. [Hofmann’s has been open] 86 years I think - we added it up.”

City of San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson presented the award and then spoke.

“Hofmann’s Supply began in 1937 during the Great Depression, continued through World War II, endured 14 economic recessions and has seen many years of economic strength. Hofmann’s has persevered through it all. Thank you, Mr. Hofmann, for staying in San Marcos and keeping us supplied with all that you offer,” Hughson said.

Hays County Historical Commission Chair Linda Coker was also present at the award ceremony.

“The Texas Treasure Award is a huge, huge award in the state,” Coker said. “It’s businesses like this that remind us of what we were and what we want to be. It is so important that we honor them and shop at them to keep them here as long as humanly possible. We are so happy to have you as part of our community.”