Holiday lighting event is planned

The Hays County community is invited to come out Friday for a lighting of the courthouse and the kicking off of local holiday celebrations.

The office of Hays County Commissioners Court Judge Ruben Becerra will present presents the annual Holiday Lighting Ceremony from 4-8 p.m. at the Historic Courthouse Square, 111 E. San Antonio St.

Supported by the Mermaid Society SMTX, the Downtown Association of San Marcos, CITC, LBJ Museum San Marcos, 104.1 FM Community Radio and more, the event features an array of activities for the whole family, officials stated in a press release.

According to Becerra, there are some new highlights to the annual event this year, including performances from the Hays High School Jazz Band, the Dripping Springs High School Choir, the San Marcos High School Jazz Band, the San Marcos High School Mariachis, Texas State University’s Vocalibre and more.

“Our office works hard to include all corners of the county in this holiday lighting ceremony,” Becerra said. “This year, we are proud to announce that we have added entertainment from Hays High School, Dripping Springs High School and Texas State University.”

Watch the Historic Courthouse Square light up at 6:15 p.m., take photos with Santa and get shopping done early at the Merry Mermaid Market.

The Holiday Lighting Ceremony is just the first in a series of celebrations that will take place at the courthouse, including a Hanukkah Ceremony, with the lighting of the Menorah on Dec. 7, as well as a Kwanza display, with décor from the Dunbar Heritage Association set to be installed on Nov. 12.

The county judge added, “Our message is always peace and unity, and there is no better way to celebrate this holiday season than by welcoming everyone to our Historic Courthouse for something so special.”