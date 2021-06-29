HOME GROWN: Hays County Master Gardener Association to offer classes in the fall

If you’re a gardener, but want to take it to the next level by learning more, the Hays County Master Gardener Association might be of an interest to you. This fall, September through November, HCMGA has a lot to offer, just in time for the fall planting season.

“They think we’re a garden club, but we are a volunteer organization. We have requirements every year, and we can’t stay certified if we don’t meet them… And every county in the state of Texas has one. Every state in the union has a Master Gardener Association, and they’re all affiliated with a land grant university,” said Marilyn Love of the Hays County Master Gardeners. In Texas the land grant university is Texas A&M, and the volunteer Master Gardeners are affiliated with Texas A&M Agrilife and support the organization. “We’re more horticultural than agriculture,” she said.

Even though they are all volunteers, there are 50 hours of training requirements, working on projects to be certified. The projects are located all over the county.

“We have a demonstration garden and a greenhouse, at Jacobs Well Elementary in Wimberley, that has to be taken care of. We have a demo garden at the Wimberley Playhouse. We have a demo garden at the Precinct 4 building in Dripping Springs, and one at Dripping Springs Ranch Park.” No part of Hays County is left out.

“We have one in San Marcos at the Discovery Center, and then we have one at the Hays Caldwell Women’s Center as we’ve been volunteering there for many, many years,” she said. There are more projects around the county.

August 20 is the deadline to sign up for the classes that are held all over the county and by Zoom. With 50 hours of training and literally ‘in the field’ work you become a Master Gardener.

Here are just a few of the classes to be held this fall on Wednesdays and Fridays mornings through early afternoons with a lunch break:

•Beekeeping Basic,

•Rose Pruning and Propagation,

•Soil Health,

•Landscaping with Natives,

•Integrated Pest Management,

• Rainwater Harvesting,

•Planting Perennials,

•Growing Grapes and other fruit,

•Growing Succulents, …And more.

Their big HCMGA Annual Plant Sale is coming on October 3-13, 2021 with more details forthcoming.

To get you started on becoming a certified Master Gardener, the cost is $250 for the courses. The revamped website is now live for complete details, txmg. org/hays or by phone the Hays County Extension office at 512-393-2120.