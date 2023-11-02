Homecoming Helping Hands

Gary Job Corps Corrections cadets assisted with traffic and crowd control during the recent Texas State University football game against Troy University. This was the Bobcats Homecoming game. Corrections/ Security cadets assist at many local and Central Texas events. The cadets have assisted with F1, COTA, “Jamaica’s” in Martindale, Lockhart, Uhland, San Marcos, 4th of July Parade Martindale, Sights and Sounds of Christmas, San Marcos Academy OctoBEARFEST, Texas State Football and Graduation Ceremonies naming a few of the many activities. Above, are Gary Job Corps Corrections cadets: Zackary Kirkwood, Jaman Dixon, Julian Hare, Turner Welch, Abraham Carrasquillo, Antonio Garcia, Jaylen Wright, Ny’Shay Taylor, Nichole Vasquez and Donyea Childress, under the instruction of Capt. Jesus Gonzalez. Texas State Cheerleaders are Garrett Simmons, Hadley Brooks, Gabrielle Geer, Kelsi Klingelhefer, Autumn Long, Luke Janosky, Margeaux Reeve, Chris Silva, Beau Bocock, Jonathan Gutierrez, Jason Soto, Jake Mobley, Aiden Ramirez, Baleigh Moi, Kylie Pizzurro, Brooklynne Brown and Chloe Butoryak, under the instruction of Ryan Riley, head cheer coach/Spirit Program coordinator. Thanks go out to Texas State Police Department Lt. Sue Taylor, special events coordinator. Photo provided by Gary Job Corps