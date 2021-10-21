Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Above, seniors in the San Marcos Academy Class of 2022 gather by the Homecoming bonfire. The campus bonfire followed the pep rally on Oct. 14. Photos by Marcus McDonald

HOMECOMING HOOPLA: San Marcos Academy celebrates Homecoming 2021

Thu, 10/21/2021 - 7:31pm
Thursday, October 21, 2021

San Marcos Academy recently celebrated homecoming with multiple events to get into the spirit.

Above, crowned Homecoming King and Queen at San Marcos Academy are seniors Oscar Chen of Shanghai, China, and Belle Cummings of Buda. The Hoco royalty were presented at the football game on Oct. 16.

Above, members of the San Marcos Academy Homecoming Court are Claire Covington, Athena Christensen, Emma Feigl, Ili Sommerlatte, Grace Barrett, Tayden Sanders, Belle Cummings, Amy Morse, Frankie Blair, Emma Scull, Bella Bribiesca, and Citlali Salinas. The group includes representatives from each Upper School Grade and the Middle School. 

