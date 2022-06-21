Homeless Coalition to host virtual demo regarding social care coordination network

The Homeless Coalition of Hays County is hosting a demonstration of a social care coordination network, powered by Unite Us, to local nonprofits and other community based organizations.

The free demonstration will be held via Zoom on Friday, June 24, from 10-11 a.m. Reserve your spot by emailing Shelley MacAllister, Community Engagement Manager with Unite Us (shelley.macallister@uniteus.com.) Please include your name, staff title, and organization’s name in the email. There is no obligation to attend, but an RSVP is required.

“We have become an amazing collection of individuals, businesses and nonprofits dedicated to ending houselessness in Hays County, and I am proud of the perseverance we have shown in learning and growing with new solutions in mind.” Homeless Coalition Secretary Deborah Carter said regarding the Homeless Coalition.

Carter added that Unite Us has the potential to connect resources to pockets of the community who aren’t aware of the services and connect them to agencies in a new way.

“Many of us on the coalition offer life-changing services and resources, and I can only imagine how much more powerful we could be with an efficient connectivity platform,” Carter said.

The social care coordination computer network Unite Us is no cost to nonprofits and other community-based organizations, and training is provided through online learning courses, live webinars and/or small group in-person sessions. Government and health systems are welcome to attend and learn more, and anyone from these groups with interest will be put in contact with the network development team as a follow up.

“Unite Us is a technology company that builds coordinated care networks for health and social service providers in communities,” said MacAllister, who will be presenting Friday’s demonstration. “With Unite Us, providers streamline the process of sending and receiving referrals and track the outcomes of each referral through a closed-loop system right from your computer. You can email and text clients directly from the platform and share notes with other organizations to help your clients as efficiently as possible but in a secure, private way. As a community using Unite Us, you’ll be able to identify gaps in needs and proactively address barriers to care.

“As a Texas State alumni and current Buda resident, I’m happy to bring this new technology to my fellow Hays County community members,” MacAllister added. “I want to build authentic, lasting partnerships with local organizations to ensure this network has a solid foundation, launches successfully, and continues to grow and thrive.”

For more information, contact Deborah Carter at dcarter@sanmarcostx.gov or Shelley MacAllister at shelley.macallister@uniteus.com.

Information provided by Homeless Coalition of Hays County