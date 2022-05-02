Homeless needs assessment update on council docket

The San Marcos City Council will receive a presentation regarding a final report on the Comprehensive Homeless Needs Assessment conducted by Texas State University, Institute for Government Innovation and Department of Sociology and Luminosa Research.

Councilmembers previously approved the agreement with Texas State University to conduct the comprehensive needs assessment in October 2021. The presentation for Tuesday’s work session will include a summary of the key findings of the assessment.

During the council’s work session, there will also be discussion on the Proactive Rental Inspection Ordinance.

The ordinance helps with protecting tenants (low-income, elderly, non-English speaking, immigrants) that may live in the worst housing conditions. Council previously received a presentation on this ordinance in December 2020.

During the council’s regular meeting, there will be a presentation on the given on the Sidewalk Maintenance and Gap Infill Program. The presentation will review previous council direction and provide a program progress update.

The council will also consider the approval of an ordinance that amends Boards, Committees and Commissions of the San Marcos City Code by amending the composition of several groups including the Neighborhood Commission, the Parking Advisory Board, the Main Street Advisory Board and many others.

According to the meeting work packet, the ordinance “creates consistency throughout — any board that has specific board positions now includes a summary chart that outlines each position. These include the Neighborhood Commission, Parking Advisory Board, Main Street Advisory Board, Citizen Utility Advisory Board (CUAB), Convention and Visitor Bureau (CVB) Board, and Economic Development San Marcos (EDSM) Board.”

Those looking to participate in the meeting can send comments via email to citizencomment@sanmarcostx.gov prior to 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

Residents looking to watch Tuesday’s work session can do so online at 3 p.m. and the regular meeting at beginning at 6 p.m. at http://sanmarcostx.gov/421/City-Council-Videos-Archives or on Grande channel 16 or Spectrum channel 10.

To view the full meeting and agenda, visit http://san-marcos-tx.granicus.com/ViewPublisher.php?view_id=9