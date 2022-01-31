Homestead exemption, pets, zoning on city council docket

On Tuesday, the San Marcos City Council will consider the approval to amend Chapter 78, Taxation, of the City Code of Ordinances to establish a residential homestead exemption in the amount of $15,000, increasing the residence homestead exemption for disabled persons and persons 65 or older from $25,000 to $35,000.

Previously, council gave direction to staff that they wished for the senior exemption to be raised and for a homestead exemption of $15,000 also to be implemented.

Councilmembers will also consider the approval of the San Marcos City Code concerning animals by amending and adding certain definitions and adding a new section to regulate the sale of cats and dogs by pet stores; providing a savings clause; and providing for the repeal of any conflicting provisions.

During Tuesday's meeting, there will be several public hearings with the first regarding the annexing into the city approximately 2.527 acres of land generally located on Centerpoint Road approximately 340' northwest of the intersection between Centerpoint Road and Gregson's Bend.

The annexation request is part of the approx. 70-acre Zoning Change request from Planning Area/ General Commercial/ FD to CD-5 (ZC-21-26) for the former “Sportsplex” site.

The Planning and Zoning Commission has previously recommended denial of the associated zoning change during their Jan. 11 meeting.

Councilmembers will also receive a staff presentation and hold a public hearing regarding the Official Zoning Map of the city by rezoning approximately 70.89 acres, more or less, out of the Edward Burleson Survey, Abstract 63, from Planning Area (PA), Future Development (FD), and General Commercial (GC) to Character District-5 (CD-5), or, subject to the consent of the owner, another less intense zoning district classification.

The Planning and Zoning Commission, once again, voted to recommend denial of the request. While city staff recommends approval of the request, there will need to be at least six affirmative votes by the council for the request to pass.

Council will hold another public hearing surrounding the annexation into the city of approximately 105.41 acres of land, generally located due north of the Rattler Road and E. McCarty Lane intersection and commonly known as 1601 E. McCarty Lane, together with an approximately 13.55 acre road segment.

The applicant is requesting annexation and zoning for a logistics warehouse facility to be developed in accordance with the regulations of the Character District 1 (CD-1) and Light Industrial (LI) zoning districts.

Another presentation and public hearing will be held in relation to rezoning approximately 17.420 acres of land, generally located due North of the Rattler Road and East McCarty Lane intersection, from “FD” Future Development District to “CD-1” Character District-1, or subject to consent of the owner, another less intense zoning district classification.

The request comes from James B. Griffin, on behalf of Edmund Jaster Hays County Partnership and is intended to serve as the location of drainage improvements for the associated light industrial zoning application.

Council will further discuss rezoning of approximately 87.998 acres of land, generally located due North of the Rattler Road and East McCarty Lane Intersection, from “FD” Future Development to “LI” Light Industrial District, or, subject to consent of the owner, another less intense zoning district classification.

This will be approximately 87.998 acres out of the Cyrus Wickson Survey, Abstract 474, generally located due north of the Rattler Road and E. McCarty Lane intersection.

Council will further discuss the rezoning approximately 0.294 acres of land, being Lot 46 of the A.M Ramsay Subdivision, located at 101-103 Lockhart Street from “D” Duplex District to “ND-3” Neighborhood Density-3 District, or, subject to the consent of the owner, another less intense zoning district classification.

Previously, a zoning change request for this site from D to ND-3 was denied by the council. The site currently contains one duplex building. The requested zoning change will increase the allowed density of the site from 6 units per acre to 10 units per acre and will allow the construction of one additional unit.

A public hearing will also be held surrounding the development agreement for Whisper East) requested by Whisper Master Communities Limited Partnership, on behalf of McDonald Development Group for approximately 153.09 Acres out of the William Hemphill Survey, Abstract 221, and the Thomas G McGehee Survey, Abstract 11.

The final public hearing will discuss the submission of an application for low-income housing tax credits to the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs for the proposed LIV at Whisper Hills Multifamily Housing Project.

The property is located in the 500 Block of Celebration Way within the Whisper Planned Development District (PDD). The applicant is proposing a 267-unit senior (55+) multifamily project.

The project will provide all 267 units for those making 80% Area Median Income (AMI) or less and a mix of one and two-bedroom options and will provide a total of 14 ADA-accessible units.

Those looking to participate in the meeting can send comments via email to citizencomment@sanmarcostx.gov prior to 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

Residents looking to watch Tuesday's regular meeting can do so online beginning at 6 p.m. at http://sanmarcostx.gov/421/City-Council-Videos-Archives or on Grande channel 16 or Spectrum channel 10.