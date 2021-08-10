honor late county judge, approve funds for health outreach program

The Hays County Commissioners Court began its regular meeting on Tuesday with a moment of silence in remembrance of former County Judge Bert Cobb, M.D., who died last week.

The commissioners also took the time before discussing the agenda to say a few words in memoriam of Cobb and shared stories about the former county judge.

“A really super-intelligent, caring but very interesting person who made a long-lasting impact I think in many different areas, not just here at the county,” Commissioner Lon Shell said. “We had some pretty funny times. He would often say things that got you laughing in tense moments, so I’ll always remember him for that.”

The court went on to review and take action regarding the authorization of the execution of a contract with the Department of State Health Services in the amount of $330,000.00.

The Public Health Workforce grant would assist in funding the creation of a new health outreach program. Community outreach specialists along with a community program manager would be hired to help with the program.

The purpose of the program is to focus on Hays County by educating the community on various health topics and issues through informative programs.

“This grant affords us to use more of the funds for materials and outreach items if you will,” Hays County Local Health Department Director Tammy Crumley said. “We can set up, we can do it on the weekends and these employees would have more flexibility.”

The commissioners also approved of funds to be used for the community outreach program.

In regards to the action to authorize the acceptance of the U.S. Department of the Treasury Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Funds, the court approved the motion to accept the funds.

The funds will be utilized according to the needs of the Hays County community and its resources. The deadline for use of the allocated funds ends on Dec. 31, 2026.

After the court’s executive session, the commissioners participated in a budget workshop regarding the fiscal year 2021 Hays County budget.

Constables from each precinct in Hays County presented their needs from their respective areas to the court in accordance with the set budget.

The full 2021 fiscal year budget can be found at hayscountytx.com/business/financial-transparency/. To watch the full commissioners court meeting, visit hayscountytx.com/commissioners-court/court-video/.