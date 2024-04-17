Goodnight Middle School student wins national award

A Goodnight Middle School 8th grade student was recently selected as a recipient of the National Junior Honor Society’s Outstanding Achievement Award.

Destiny Garcia was one of 500 students from across the United States to receive the distinguished honor. The award is given to middle school students who show their commitment to the five pillars of NJHS: scholarship, service, leadership, character, and citizenship.

With the award, Garcia received a $500 college savings plan to support her future educational aspirations. She says she hopes to study architecture after high school, and attend a large university such as the University of Texas at Austin or the University of California, Berkeley.

“My dad is in construction and has always inspired me, my mom too,” Garcia said. “I decided I wanted to be the first generation to graduate high school and college, because my parents didn’t finish school. So, I want to complete their dreams for them. Also, architecture is fascinating as well.”

To apply for the NJHS award, Garcia had to write an essay, list service hours and leadership roles, and submit recommendation letters. Mr. Martin Ruiz, who wrote a recommendation for Garcia, said it came as no surprise that she was selected to win the award.

“Overall, she’s a great leader,” Ruiz said. “She’s just very determined. I’m very happy for her. I’m happy that she took the time. It was a lot of effort. There were a lot of components. So, I’m just happy that she took the time to do that.”

Principal Mr. Marcus Alvarez said Garcia is a great example of the type of student that comes from Goodnight Middle School.

“I am so happy for her and her family,” Alvarez said. “It shows the hard work and dedication that she puts into our school and into her learning. I think one of the byproducts is that it comes out of Goodnight. But I’m more happy for her and the accolades that she’s receiving for the initiative she’s taken in her own personal career.”

Alvarez knows there are many more accolades coming in Garcia’s future.

“I had an opportunity where she was near me when I was speaking with the superintendent, and I made sure that Dr. [Michael] Cardona knew of what accomplishments she received,” Alvarez said. “His thoughts were the same as mine. We said, ‘Destiny, this is the first of many accomplishments that you will receive throughout your career.’” Garcia says trying your hardest is her best advice for fellow Goodnight students who are interested in applying for the NJHS award.

“I would tell them to try because you never know,” Garcia said. “I would just try. Always try your hardest even when you’re not feeling it.”