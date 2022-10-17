HONORING EDDIE DURHAM: Music festival celebrates San Marcos jazz legend

San Marcos honored its own jazz legend Eddie Durham with an all-day concert in his name. The Eddie Durham Jazz Festival took place Saturday at Eddie Durham Park where the Texas State Jazz Ensemble, The Pamela Hart Quintet, Jazzbonez, and the Calaboose players led by Morris Nelms performed. Durham, an American jazz musician known as the pioneer of the electric guitar, was born in San Marcos in 1906. He played with jazz legends like as Count Basie and Lester Young during his career. The Eddie Durham Jazz Festival was produced by the Calaboose African American History Museum with support from the City of San Marcos and the San Marcos Arts Commission.

Above, Topsy Durham presents a plaque commemorating Pamela Hart’s participation in the Eddie Durham Jazz Festival. Topsy, Eddie Durham’s daughter and biographer, served as the festival’s MC.

Above, an all-trombone ensemble, Jazzbonez honored the legendary trombonist Eddie Durham at Saturday’s festival.