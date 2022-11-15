HONORING HARVEY MILLER: 2nd annual day of service cleans up Dunbar neighborhood, gathers 260 pounds of trash

The second annual Harvey Miller Day of Service collected more than 250 pounds of trash while cleaning up the Dunbar Neighborhood.

The Dunbar Heritage Association hosted the event in collaboration with Keep San Marcos Beautiful and the Hays County Food Bank on Nov. 5, which included a clean up in the Dunbar neighborhood and a food drive followed by a reception with light refreshments at the Cephas House.

The day of service more than doubled in size from 2021 with over 80 volunteers largely composed of students from the Texas State Student Athlete Advisory Committee. Members of the Phi Xi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc, faculty and staff from Texas State University, the League of Women Voters, and various community members also took part in the annual event.

The neighborhood cleanup collected 260 pounds of trash, 40 pounds of recycling and one random, abandoned shopping cart, according to Keep San Marcos Beautiful. Hays County Food Bank also reported that 300 pounds of goods were collected during the second annual Harvey Miller Day of Service

DHA said the annual Harvey Miller Day of Service is a community building event that brings people together as a way to honor the legacy of service of Mr. Harvey Miller, “The Good-Looking Fella.” It also serves as an opportunity to educate the community about the history of the Dunbar neighborhood and bring awareness to the cultural and historical contributions made by members of the black community (past and present) in the City of San Marcos.

For more information about the history of African Americans in San Marcos, visit the Calaboose African American History Museum. For more information about Mr. Miller and the Dunbar Heritage Association, visit the website at https://dhasmtx.com/our-founder/.

Information provided by Dunbar Heritage Association