HONORING MLK: DHA to host events commemorating the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King

To honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., The Dunbar Heritage Association will host its 2023 MLK Walk and Celebration with events on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 10:30 a.m. and Monday, Jan. 16, starting at 9:30 a.m.

The MLK Walk and Celebration theme for this year is Black Resistance. This year’s theme has been adopted from the Association for the Study of African American Life and History, an organization that promotes Black history, and will be the overarching theme for all Dunbar Heritage Association events this year.

“A lot of what we do is centered around resistance and resiliency,” said Jonafa Banbury, secretary for the DHA. “The theme seeks to highlight the various ways that Black people have fought to overcome various forms of oppression, from activism, through artistic forms, through religious institutions and organizations, education and so on. Mr. [Harvey] Miller is a prime example of what that looks like, from his days with the Dunbar Political Action Committee, from the time when he desegregated Georgetown schools, revitalizing the Juneteenth celebrations, and keeping the legacy of Dr. King alive here in San Marcos with the MLK celebrations.”

This year’s celebration will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 at the San Marcos Public Library with an MLK Kids’ Event. Designed for children ages three to teenagers, these events will feature arts and crafts, activities and games aimed at teaching youth about the legacy of Dr. King. At the conclusion of these activities, the children will be able to participate in an MLK walk around the library and San Marcos Activity Center.

On Jan. 16, MLK Day festivities will begin at 9:30 a.m. with a wreath laying ceremony at the LBJ-MLK Crossroads Memorial on the corner of MLK and LBJ streets. To participate in the DHA Wreath Laying Ceremony, register by midnight today at https://forms.gle/iL2C6hBqLN33M3AC8.

Immediately following the ceremony, participants will take a Silent Walk through the Historic Dunbar neighborhood to the Historic Hays County Courthouse located at 111 E. San Antonio St., where a brief program will take place. Organizations may register to participate in the DHA MLK Day Walk by midnight tonight at https://forms.gle/k5T1DNx2GRr5qW1h8.

“After we have the celebration at the courthouse, we invite everyone to go to the Dunbar Recreation Center for a reception with food featuring Lil’ Lafayette Creole Food,” Banbury said. “We’re going to have beignets, boudin egg rolls and shrimp and crawfish etouffee mini pies.”

Additionally, the San Marcos Police Department will serve sausage wraps, and there will also be drinks and other light refreshments from the Center for Diversity and Gender Studies.

This limited free menu will be first-come/first-serve, and donations are appreciated.

The Dunbar Heritage Association was founded in 1999 by local historian, community builder and activist Harvey Miller. The mission of the Dunbar Heritage Association is the cultural preservation of the historically black Dunbar neighborhood through social practices, traditions, rituals, knowledge, spiritual beliefs, language and artistic expression. DHA is the 20-year host of the annual MLK Day March & Celebration in San Marcos.

For more information, visit www.dhasmtx.com or email dhasmtx@gmail.com.