Housing, business relief agency applications open

The City of San Marcos is calling for agencies to apply for additional Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Response (CDBG-CV) funding for housing and business relief.

The applications are open now until Dec. 30 for nonprofit organizations, government agencies and city departments to receive funding to design and administer a COVID-19 Emergency Housing and Business Relief Program.

This funding will be awarded to qualified and capable subrecipients who will administer programs for individuals and businesses. The city is not accepting applications from individuals who need personal housing or other financial assistance through this application process, but rather agencies who can distribute to those in need.

The city will receive $567,825 in CDBG-CV Round Three funding for immediate use once a substantial amendment to the City’s 2019 CDBG Action Plan by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is accepted.

The objective of the program is to lessen the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic by providing emergency payments to individuals, families, and businesses of up to three months’ rent, mortgage and/or utilities, either to prevent eviction or to clear eviction-related debt that is negatively impacting the beneficiary’s ability to obtain housing or a commercial space.

Subrecipients are invited to submit applications for designing and administering program delivery for both Emergency Housing Relief for Individuals and Emergency Business Relief or for either single funding relief program.

Applications may be downloaded at http://sanmarcostx.gov/3065/CDBG-Action-Plans. A completed application must be submitted to cdbg@sanmarcostx.gov by Wednesday, Dec. 30, at 5 p.m.

For additional information please contact Carol Griffith, Community Initiatives Program Administrator, at 512-393-8147 or by e-mail to cgriffith@sanmarcostx.gov.