How GSMP will support quality employment growth in 2022

As we move through 2022, the Greater San Marcos Partnership (GSMP) remains focused on investing in quality employment through the region's attraction, retention, and overall growth of jobs.

Attracting and retaining quality jobs is essential to continuing the momentum built last year from the unified efforts of the community, GSMP, and supporting regional private and public sector partners to implement our region's five-year economic development strategy, Vision 2025.

Since the strategy's implementation, the region has attracted 14 new company locations, creating nearly 1,500 jobs and more than $70 million in new tax revenues. The successes and continued investment into quality employers and jobs could not have happened if it weren't for the champions in the community and a team of investors who committed their time and efforts to achieve Vision 2025's year one goals.

With this continued support and the efforts of community champions spearheading efforts, GSMP is committed to making 2022 a massive success. To ensure we reach the goals of Vision 2025 this year, GSMP plans to execute the following action items:

Conduct inter-city entrepreneur visits to benchmark best practice programs. Provide a forum for each public investor entity in the GSMP footprint. Develop a more robust communication system related to project requests for information. Collaborate the marketing of the Texas Innovation Corridor brand to national and international audiences.

By executing these four action items, the Texas Innovation Corridor will continue the momentum set in 2021, extending significant opportunities for the region.

As I mentioned before, economic development is a team sport. Through targeted strategies, continued support by community champions, and regional investment from public and private sector partners, quality employers will continue to bring jobs, investment, and economic prosperity.

If any of these action items appeal to you, we encourage you to play an active role in them. Sign-up forms for these action items, as well as the complete list of other actions for our Vision 2025 goals, are available on our website at GreaterSanMarcosTX.com/Vision2025.

Of course, we welcome you and your involvement in our community efforts for Vision 2025. My office is open if you have questions or find other ways to get plugged in.

You can reach me at jasong@greatersanmarcostx.com or via Twitter @JasonGiulietti.