HUD grants City of San Marcos over $400K

The City of San Marcos will receive more than $400,000 in COVID-19 funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The San Marcos City Council will have to amend the 2015-2019 Consolidated Plan to include the newly allocated $425,261 Community Development Block Grant for Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) funds.

Council is seeking comments on proposed amendments during a public hearing at the virtual city council meeting on Tuesday, May 19 at 6 p.m.

The proposed amendments would add the CDBG-CV coronavirus grant funding of $425,261 to the 2015-2019 Consolidated Plan as a source of funding for potential programs. The 2015-2019 Consolidated Plan is ongoing and will transition into the next consolidated plan — 2020-2024 — starting in September.

The proposed amendments would also add a category called “Economic Development” to the list of existing programs that can be funded. The existing categories are Public Services, Affordable Housing, Public Facilities/Infrastructure/Transportation, or Clearance Activities.

The public hearing will be conducted via virtual meeting. Members of the public who would like to speak during the public hearing portion of the meeting must email citizencomment@sanmarcostx.gov prior to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19.

The city council will vote on the proposed amendments during the June 2 regular meeting.

The revised draft 2015-2019 Consolidated Plan will be available for public comment on the city’s website from Sunday, May 24 to Saturday, May 30. Comments must be made in writing and should include the sender’s full name and physical address. Comments may be sent electronically to CDBG@sanmarcostx.gov or by mail to City of San Marcos, Attention: CDBG Office, 630 E. Hopkins Street, San Marcos, Texas, 78666.