Hughson, Gleason sworn into office

Mayor Jane Hughson and Councilmember Mark Gleason were sworn into office in a special called city council meeting Monday night.

Hughson and Gleason were elected in the Dec. 8 runoff election, the results of which were canvassed Monday as well.

After being sworn in, Hughson thanked her family and friends and credited the city’s employees for making San Marcos marvelous.

“I would like to recount my conversation with my opponent when he called election night,” Hughson said. “I asked (Juan Miguel Arredondo) if we are still going to be friends that work together right? He said yes. I said, 'because there is a lot of work to do for the people and we need all hands on deck.' He agreed with that too. As wonderful as San Marcos is, it can be better for everyone. I look forward to working with our community to make that happen.”

After Gleason was sworn in he said, “I would like to thank the citizens of San Marcos ... I am honored, humbled, and extremely proud. I look forward to serving with my colleagues. And serving the community and citizens of San Marcos.”

Outgoing Councilmember Dr. Joca Marquez was presented with a City Council Service award as Hughson thanked her for her service.

“I have appreciated your thoughtfulness and attention to issues regarding low income persons. In addition you have shared some compelling personal stories to further your positions,” Hughson said. “Be assured that we will continue to be aware of our food deserts and we will try to find grocery or other types of stores with fresh fruits and vegetables for our residents. We will not forget.”

“On my last day of holding this important seat, city council place 5, I would like to acknowledge everyone that contributed and supported me throughout the two years I held this seat ... I leave knowing that our city is in good hands,” Marquez said.

In other business, Councilmember Melissa Derrick was voted to serve as Mayor Pro Tem, and Councilmember Shane Scott as Deputy Mayor Pro Tem.