Hughson holds campaign contribution advantage in mayoral race

Editor’s Note: This is the first in a series of articles examining the campaign donations received by local candidates in the Nov. 3 election. In looking at the campaign finance reports filed by candidates for San Marcos city offices and for Hays County Sheriff and Commissioner races, the Daily Record is highlighting the sources of candidates’ largest donations, donations from special interests and/or political action committees, and donations that come from outside San Marcos.

Incumbent Mayor Jane Hughson reported the largest amount of politician contributions totaling $5,200 as reported on the 30-day filing deadline. Coming in second is Juan Miguel Arredondo with $1,530 in political donations.

Justin Harris, running as a fiscal conservative, reported zero contributions and zero expenditures. Randy Dethrow and Michael Hathaway did not file a campaign finance report.

Hughson reported $271.23 in political expenditures and Arredondo reported $1,530.

Hughson’s contributions were mostly made up of San Marcos residents, retired residents and local business owners.

Her largest donation was $500 from Fraye Stokes, co-owner of Stokes Construction, followed by a $250 donation from Kathy and Randall Morris, owners of Century 21 Randall Morris & Associates.

Hughson’s only contribution from outside San Marcos was a $25 donation from Jose Garcia in San Francisco, Calif.

Arredondo had similar small donations mostly under $200. His largest donation was $500 from Christopher Jones at Chris Jones Realty followed by $200 from Laura Dupont of Corridor Title.

Arredondo had no donations from outside of San Marcos.