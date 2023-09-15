I-35 exit closures to impact drivers starting this week

Beginning on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 9 p.m., southbound I-35 at SH 123 alternating lanes will be closed as traffic shifts east to the northbound side as crews prepare to demolish and reconstruct the southbound I-35 bridge. The new traffic configuration will be in place by Monday, Sept. 18 at 5 a.m.

This work will also include closing two exit ramps along southbound I-35.

On Thursday, Sept. 14 at 9 p.m., the southbound I-35 exit for SH 123 (204A) will close permanently as crews begin to construct a new entrance ramp in its place.

On Monday, Sept. 18 at 9 p.m., the southbound I-35 exit for RM 12/Wonder World Drive (202) will close to traffic temporarily as crews work in the area. The exit is anticipated to re-open at the end of the year.

All southbound I-35 traffic will use the CM Allen Parkway exit (204B) to access SH 123 or RM 12/ Wonder World Drive. All work is weather permitting.

Road signs are placed to alert drivers to the traffic shift. TxDOT asks the traveling public to be patient and remain aware when traveling through the work zone.

One may stay up to date on lane closures and project activities at My35Construction. org.