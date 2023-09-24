I-35, Hwy 123 construction on to close ramps, underpasses

Drivers can expect continued road closures today on SH 123 at the I-35 intersection as construction crews continue work reconstructing the southbound I-35 bridge, according to TXDOT officials.

The current round of construction began late Friday, with southbound I-35 main lanes and frontage roads not impacted by the construction. Officials said that during the closure, eastbound traffic was expected to be detoured to the southbound I-35 frontage road and the u-turn at Wonder World Drive, in order for vehicles to be able to access SH 123. In addition, westbound traffic was placed on a detour to the northbound I-35 frontage road and u-turn at SH 80 and Hopkins Street, to allow vehicles to gain access to Guadalupe Street.

Officials said that all lanes will reopen to traffic by 5 a.m., Monday. Officials cautioned that road signs are in place alerting drivers of the weekend closures, noting that all work is weather permitting. TxDOT officials remind drivers to be patient and remain aware when traveling through these work zones.

This is all part of a larger construction project anticipated to finish in early 2025. The existing I-35 main lanes and bridge over SH 123/Guadalupe Street will be reconstructed and improved. In addition, the project will reverse and relocated several entrance/exit ramps, and add extended entrance/ exit lanes along the main lanes and frontage roads between SH 80 and RM12.