Overall Series: UTSA leads 4-0

Last Meeting: UTSA defeated Texas State 51-48 in 2OT

Memorable Moments: Jeremiah Haydel returns a 91 yard punt return to tie the game up at 41-41 with 1:16 left in the game.

Games List:

2012: UTSA 38, Texas State 31 2017: UTSA 44, Texas State 17 2018: UTSA 25, Texas State 20 2020: UTSA 51, Texas State 48 2OT