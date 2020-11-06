Photo submitted by Brian Olson
I-35 slows down Friday following 2 large wrecks
Interstate 35 has been backed up throughout Friday afternoon after the San Marcos Police Department alongside fire and EMS responded to two large wrecks.
SMPD said the two accidents occurred a few minutes apart on I-35. Officials said the first wreck occurred around 1:30 p.m. on southbound I-35 and involved a semi-truck and several cars, which resulted in the closure of a couple of lanes for a very short period. This accident required two ambulances, but only one person was transported to an area hospital and injuries are unknown.
Officials said the second wreck occurred around 2:17 p.m. on northbound I-35 and involved an 18-wheeler and a black Mazda. The accident was moved off the interstate and EMS responded but didn’t transport anyone to the hospital.