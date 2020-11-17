Inaugural Central Texas Black Business Expo begins Friday

The Dunbar Heritage Association in collaboration with local start-up Modern Tribez Events, will host the first Central Texas (CTX) Black Business Expo 2020.

Black-owned businesses from around the Greater San Marcos area will highlight their products and services during this two day, hybrid event, beginning on Friday as a virtual event from 12-2 p.m.. The event transitions onto a live platform on Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. located at the Lyndon Baines Johnson Museum, 131 N. Guadalupe St.

The Central Texas (CTX) Black Business Expo will be the first hybrid exhibition event hosted by The Dunbar Heritage Association.

“Being both virtual and live makes this event highly accessible to the community, which increases exposure for black-owned business” said Claudette Blythe, founder & CEO of Modern Tribez Events.

The Dunbar Heritage Association is a community organization committed to the promotion and awareness of the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Celebration, Black History Month, and Juneteenth events.

This innovative event will not only welcome vendors to showcase their products and services but also sell, demonstrate, and spotlight their entrepreneurial journey’s during interview sessions and video bios. Although this event spotlights the diversity of the economic ecosystem and growth in the Greater San Marcos area, the CTX Black Business Expo is a proud participant of the Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) series of events.

GEW is a large-scale campaign celebrated each November in 170 countries by more than 9 million participants and through more than 34,000 events. Community Organizer for the Greater San Marcos Area, Splash Coworking will be hosting a sister event, Total Health for Entrepreneurs: Ecosystem, Body, Mind, & Business, which will be the catalyst for our participation.

“The Black Business Expo is an essential part of our area celebrating GEW. This is because we have the opportunity to showcase the diverse businesses that are essential to our day-to-day commerce,” said Splash Coworking Founder Carina Boston-Pinales.

The public is encouraged to attend the event at no cost. Visit the DHA Facebook page for details and to claim tickets. DHA will also welcome attendees at the door, 131 N. Guadalupe St. San Marcos on Saturday. For more information and updates contact Claudette Blythe | Event Organizer claudette@moderntribez.com or 512-571-3361.

Tickets can be obtained through Eventbrite, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/128223888101