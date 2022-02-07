Inclement weather pushes annual dance to Thursday

The City of San Marcos Parks and Recreation Department’s annual Daddy-Daughter Dance will now take place Thursday after it was postponed due to winter weather.

The dance — now called the Me and My Guy Dance — was originally scheduled for Friday, Feb. 4 at San Marcos Rec Hall, 170 Charles Austin Dr. But last week’s winter weather caused the event to be postponed.

The dance will take place from 6:30-9 p.m. at San Marcos Rec Hall on Thursday. The city children ages one and older and their fathers or father figures are invited to attend. The semi-formal event will include dancing, treats and crafts. Capacity will be limited, and masks are recommended, the city said.

Tickets are $10 per person and will be available for purchase at sanmarcostx.gov/activesmtx until Thursday at noon. Tickets will not be available at the door.

Information provided by the City of San Marcos