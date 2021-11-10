Input needed on city’s Five-Year Sidewalk Maintenance Program

San Marcos residents are invited to provide ideas and comments on sidewalk areas to include in the city’s Five-Year Sidewalk Maintenance and Gap Infill Program.

To provide input, the City of San Marcos’s Public Works Department has created an online survey to gather feedback on the sidewalk maintenance and gap infill program.

The city said its Sidewalk Maintenance and Gap Infill Program is a five-year plan that identifies improvements in areas needing sidewalk maintenance, where sidewalk gaps occur, or where no sidewalk exists. The program focuses on areas where there is no right-of-way acquisition required, no major engineering needed and projects that are relatively quick and low cost, the city added. The city has a $200,000 budget per year for the program.

“With COVID-19 concerns still high, we developed an online survey to allow residents to participate and provide feedback,” Street Maintenance Manager Shawn Wolfshohl said in a statement. “This tool will allow everyone to remain safe while giving our citizens a chance to offer their suggestions related to the sidewalk program.”

According to the city, the online survey asks a few questions and includes a map component where residents can draw in their requests and attach pictures. The online survey can be found at https://bit.ly/3GGVSOX.

Residents may view the City’s current Sidewalk Maintenance and Gap Infill plan at http://sanmarcostx.gov/306/StreetsSidewalks.

Information provided by the City of San Marcos