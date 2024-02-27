International Film Festival, Symposium, Art Exhibition on going

Texas State is hosting the International Film Festival, spearheaded by TXST Professor of French and Honorary Professor of International Studies Carole Martin, with a simultaneous art exhibition at the Flex Gallery at the School of Art and Design. The festival began on Feb. 19, but there are many events upcoming if you missed the first several; There will be an upcoming article on the event held on Feb. 22. All events are free and open to the public.

According to information in the press release, the theme for this year, Between Fame and Infamy, features films from across the world, ranging from 1930 to 2022 and offers participants the opportunity to engage in a rich, interdisciplinary, and challenging conversation about celebrity, the history of its advent and its resonance in contemporary media.

The schedule is as follows: 6 to 8 pm. on Feb. 26 — Casa Susanna at the Mitte Flex Gallery and Chico and Rita at Centennial Hall G02, 6 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 27 — Celebrity at Taylor Murphy Hall 101 and Casablanca Beats at Centennial Hall G02, 6 to 10 p.m. on Feb. 28 — (Double Feature) The Blue Angel and Marlene at Centennial Hall G02, 6 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 29 — Marie Antoinette at Centennial Hall G02 and Alice Junior at Taylor Murphy Hall 101, 3 to 5 p.m. on March 1 — Amy at Taylor Murphy Hall 101 and The Queen of Spain at Centennial Hall G02, 2 to 4 p.m. on March 3 — France (available online), 6 to 10 p.m. on March 4 — (Double Feature) Spider Thieves at Centennial Hall G02 and The Bling Ring at Centennial Hall G02, 6 to 8 p.m. on March 5 — Spencer and Mary Todd Lincoln or Why I couldn’t Finish the Video on Time at Taylor Murphy Hall 101 and Der Fan at Centennial Hall G02, 6 to 8 p.m. March 6 Rewind and Play at Centennial Hall G02 and Corsage at Mitte Flex Gallery, and the Symposium, which occurs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 7 at Lampasas Hall.

Follow the festival on instagram for updates @ TXSTFilmFestival and for more information go to internationalfilmfestivalandsymposiumonce-lebrity. wp.txstate.edu.