Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
International Women's Day at SMDR

The San Marcos Daily Record would like to recognize the women that help keep the newspaper going for International Women's Day, which was March
8. Pictured from left to right are Celeste Cook, Features Editor; Kim Jonas, Business Manger; Shannon West, Staff Reporter; Karen George, Circulation Manager; and Marcy Holt, Advertising Director.
Daily Record photo by Dalton Sweat

International Women's Day at SMDR

Sun, 03/10/2024 - 5:00am
Sunday, March 10, 2024

The San Marcos Daily Record would like to recognize the women that help keep the newspaper going for International Women's Day, which was March 8. Pictured from left to right are Celeste Cook, Features Editor; Kim Jonas, Business Manger; Shannon West, Staff Reporter; Karen George, Circulation Manager; and Marcy Holt, Advertising Director.

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2024