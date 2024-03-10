The San Marcos Daily Record would like to recognize the women that help keep the newspaper going for International Women's Day, which was March
Daily Record photo by Dalton Sweat
International Women's Day at SMDR
The San Marcos Daily Record would like to recognize the women that help keep the newspaper going for International Women's Day, which was March 8. Pictured from left to right are Celeste Cook, Features Editor; Kim Jonas, Business Manger; Shannon West, Staff Reporter; Karen George, Circulation Manager; and Marcy Holt, Advertising Director.