Interurban 1517 Bus schedule changes amid winter break

CARTS Interurban 1517 bus route will see several changes during its winter break schedule, the City of San Marcos recently announced.

Interurban 1517 will not be in service as part of the winter break schedule, which began Monday and lasts through Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Interurban 1517 service will resume on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, and will operate on a reduced schedule through Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.

Additionally, there will be no CARTS service on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Interurban 1517 will resume normal service the following Tuesday.

Passengers traveling to Austin during this time can ride the Interurban 1510, which departs from the Texas State Woods Street stop and the San Marcos Station, 338 S. Guadalupe St.

Fares will be collected on all Interurban routes. Riders may purchase Interurban daily and monthly passes on the Passage App, which may be downloaded for free through the Apple and Google app stores. Passes are also available for purchase in Austin at the Eastside Bus Plaza, 363 Shady Lane, or the San Marcos Station. Drivers will have Interurban daily passes available, exact change is required.

Seating limitations will be enforced, and all passengers must correctly wear face coverings. Seats are on a first-come, first-serve basis. For more information about Interurban 1517 and 1510 times and stop locations, visit ridecarts.com/services/interurban.

The local San Marcos "The Bus" route will operate regularly from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will continue to be fare-free until further notice. Passengers on all routes are required to wear face coverings correctly and are encouraged to practice social distancing.

Information provided by the City of San Marcos