Isaac seeks to ensure student safety, Zwiener concerned about effect on voters

Public schools would be banned from serving as polling places under legislation filed by Rep. Carrie Issac, R-Wimberley.

Isaac recently filed HB 4465, which would prevent primary and secondary school campuses from acting as a polling location. Republicans in the House and Senate have filed similar bills restricting the ability to vote at public schools, voicing concern for school safety.

Earlier last month, Isaac filed a different bill restricting polling locations on college campuses as well. This legislation could force Texas municipalities to find alternative polling locations within voter precincts.

“I believe we should do anything and everything possible to make sure that our campuses are as safe as possible,” Isaac said. “I have the utmost confidence that our young adults here in Texas will be able to vote, even if it’s not right under their nose.”

Isaac has two college- aged children and said she worries that public schools and most college campuses are also gun-free zone, meaning licensed individuals “can’t protect themselves.”

“If I had it my way, we would get rid of gun-free zones,” Isaac said.

Rep. Erin Zwiener, D-Driftwood, said she recognizes Isaac’s concerns about wanting to protect “soft targets” such as school campuses, but maintained that college campuses are open public areas all year. Her main concern was complicating the voting process for thousands of people, Zwiener said.

“Voting should be convenient for everyone,” she said. “Nobody goes, ‘Shouldn’t those church-goers be able to vote without a polling location under their nose?’ Nobody says, ‘Shouldn't that senior living facility be able to vote without a voting location under their nose?’ They only say that for students. There’s a reason.”

Many Democrats criticize Republican-backed voting restrictions as ways to suppress areas that vote for Democratic candidates.

Zwiener said most primary and secondary schools have been willing to work with the community for election day itself, most only expressing concern over early voting periods because parts of campuses are open for a week or more.

In 2018, after extensive early voting lines at the LBJ Student Center at Texas State made state headlines, Hays County was forced to expand early voting access for an additional two days under threat of Texas Civil Rights Project’s suit.

Hays County has been trending Democratic since 2018.

“Young voters on college campuses are motivated to vote, this bill would force them to choose between missing class or participating in elections,” said Miguel Rivera, senior advocacy manager for the Voting Rights Program at the Texas Civil Rights Project. “Instead of removing polling places, the Texas Legislature needs to focus on updates that will make meaningful changes in how we hold elections - like creating a way for people to register online and expanding curbside voting.”

Both of Isaac’s bills on voting locations have been referred to the Election Committee following a first reading.