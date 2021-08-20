Jeannie Lewis named outstanding senior volunteer

The San Marcos Senior Citizen Advisory Board selected Jeannie Lewis as the nominated recipient of the 2021 San Marcos Community Senior Citizen Volunteer Award.

The San Marcos Senior Citizen Advisory Board is a seven-member board appointed by the City Council and serves as the Selection Committee. Throughout the selection process, the committee considers different elements including the nominee’s record of service, advocacy for seniors, and the impact of their activities on the community.

The award ceremony, originally scheduled at the San Marcos Activity Center on August 21, 2021, the same day as National Senior Citizen Day, is postponed until further notice. The ceremony will recognize all nominated volunteers and the recipient, Ms. Jeannie Lewis. A new date and time for the event are pending.