JINGLE ALL THE WAY: Runners traverse Downtown San Marcos during Santa's Jingle Bell Run

Nearly 800 runners filled the streets of Downtown San Marcos during Sights & Sounds of Christmas’ Jingle Bell Run.

The 5K race took place Saturday morning with competitors traversing the city’s streets.

Above, the Grinch prepares to run.

Ty Cervantes came in first place overall with a time of 17 minutes and 26 seconds. Jessica Myers, who is on Texas State’s cross country team, was the first female to cross the finish line at 20 minutes and 23 seconds.

Alongside the 5K competition, the Kids K also took place Saturday morning on a course that runs through the Sights & Sounds Festival.

Below right, a man running the race barefoot stroll down Hutchison Street.

Saturday’s race marked the Jingle Bell Run’s 10th anniversary, which was established to offset the cost of reduced admission for Sights & Sounds to provide an affordable event for all to attend.

— Nick Castillo