Juneteenth Foundation Fish Fry and upcoming events

The Juneteenth Foundation, Inc., combined good food with an historic perspective as it hosted its classic Fish Fry event on Friday, taking note that this is the month that takes a look back at the ending of slavery in Texas.

Proceeds from this well-received event are used to empower the nonprofit organization in its mission to provide services to the community.

Those attending said the food which included hush puppies, fish, coleslaw and baked beans, was delicious.

Every year, honoring Juneteenth grows in importance in the state and San Marcos is no exception.

In January 1863, in the midst of the Civil War, U.S. President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation. This proclamation declared free all of the enslaved people in the states that had seceded and formed the Confederacy and gone to war. But not everyone residing under the flag of the Confederacy would immediately be free as a result.

On June 19, 1865, approximately 2,000 Union troops disembarked in Galveston Bay. Arriving in Texas, the opposing army announced that in excess of 250,000 enslaved people in Texas were now free by executive decree. Honoring the significance of that event, the Juneteenth Foundation has created a broad slate of other activities that go beyond food to shed the light of historic knowledge of Juneteenth in Hays County.

At 9 a.m. today during its regularly scheduled meeting, the Hays County Commissioners Court is set to proclaim the month of June as Juneteenth Month. Representatives of the foundation are expected to be a main part of that ceremony at the Hays County Courthouse, 111 East San Antonio St.

A Cake Auction hosted by Rose Brooks is set for 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 15 at the San Marcos City Park, 170 Charles Austin Dr.

From June 16-17, the Juneteenth 29th Annual BBQ Cook-off is set for the Willie Mae Mitchell Community Opportunity Center, 715 Valley St.

The 3rd Annual Unity Walk begins at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, at the corner of LBJ Drive and MLK Drive to honor Juneteenth.The walk officially starts at 9 a.m.

For more information call David Peterson at 512738-7773.